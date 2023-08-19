TRACKING: Potential record-breaking heat

STORM TRACK 7 Yellow Alert Days are in place through Thursday for high and potentially dangerous heat. Heat index (feels like) could get up to 110 degrees or higher, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Be very careful spending time outside.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect for areas along and south of highway 80, and I’d expect more advisories and warnings to get issued soon.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with the remaining wildfire smoke clearing out. Lows are in the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the south shifting to the north at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: The heat becomes more widespread Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Dew points are in the low 70s with heat index from 100-106 during the afternoon hours. Skies are mostly sunny with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Temperatures remain warm overnight in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Highs are maybe a couple degrees cooler Monday, but it remains hot with those highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s. Dew points are in the low 70s with heat index values between 95 and 105 in the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be the hottest days of the year, and potentially set record high temperatures. Triple digits are looking likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with an outside chance on Thursday. Heat index values on Tuesday and Wednesday could be at 110 degrees or higher. Please heed caution this week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news is that it does cool down (relatively speaking) on Friday and back to normal next weekend.