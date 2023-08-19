 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...An extended period of dangerously hot conditions with
heat index values between 105 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TRACKING: Potential record-breaking heat

STORM TRACK 7 Yellow Alert Days are in place through Thursday for high and potentially dangerous heat. Heat index (feels like) could get up to 110 degrees or higher, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Be very careful spending time outside.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for areas along and south of highway 80, and I’d expect more advisories and warnings to get issued soon.

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with the remaining wildfire smoke clearing out. Lows are in the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the south shifting to the north at 5-10 mph.

SundayThe heat becomes more widespread Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Dew points are in the low 70s with heat index from 100-106 during the afternoon hours. Skies are mostly sunny with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

SundaNightTemperatures remain warm overnight in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

MondayHighs are maybe a couple degrees cooler Monday, but it remains hot with those highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s. Dew points are in the low 70s with heat index values between 95 and 105 in the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Rest of the WeekTuesday and Wednesday are going to be the hottest days of the year, and potentially set record high temperatures. Triple digits are looking likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with an outside chance on Thursday. Heat index values on Tuesday and Wednesday could be at 110 degrees or higher. Please heed caution this week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news is that it does cool down (relatively speaking) on Friday and back to normal next weekend.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you