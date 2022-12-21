TRACKING: Possible Blizzard Conditions

BLIZZARD WARNING for all of eastern Iowa Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult to impossible at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow.
Tonight: Snow could be locally heavy at times. Roads will be snow covered and slick. Temperatures are in the teens until about 3 AM then fall to single digits below zero by sunrise. Winds: Increasing late from the NW at 10-20 mph. Wind chills: 10-30 below zero.
Thursday: Snow tapers off from west to east around noon. Storm total snow: 3-6”. Cloudy sky for the afternoon. Strong winds (NW 20-30 mph Gusts: 40 mph) may cause blizzard conditions, especially in the open areas. Travel becomes more difficult as the day goes on. Temperatures hold steady in the single digits below zero. Wind chills are 25-35 below zero.
Thursday Night: Cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 12 below zero. Blowing snow with near blizzard conditions. Winds are from the northwest at 20-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph. Wind chills are 30-45 below zero.
Friday: Cloudy, strong winds. and cold. Winds from the northwest at 25-35 mph and gusts to 50 mph will cause blowing snow and near blizzard conditions. Travel will be difficult if not impossible especially in the open areas. High temperatures are in the single digits below zero while wind chills are in the 25-35 below zero range.
Friday Night: The sky remains cloudy and the wind increases. Wind gusts to 50 mph are expected to cause blizzard conditions. Travel will be difficult if not impossible. Temperatures drop to near 10 below zero with wind chills of 30-45 below zero.
Saturday: Sunny, windy, and cold. The wind is the strongest in the morning with gusts to 40 mph. The wind doesn’t begin to lighten up until after sunset. So, blowing snow and near blizzard conditions are possible during the day. High temperatures struggle to reach zero.
Christmas Day: It is a cold start to the day with morning lows about 15 below zero. The day starts out sunny with the sky becoming cloudy by early afternoon. High temperatures warm to near 8 with a light south wind.