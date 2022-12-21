TRACKING: Possible Blizzard Conditions

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin this afternoon and continue through early
Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into
Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late
Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to
40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Possible Blizzard Conditions

BLIZZARD WARNING for all of eastern Iowa Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult to impossible at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow.  

Tonight: Snow could be locally heavy at times. Roads will be snow covered and slick.  Temperatures are in the teens until about 3 AM then fall to single digits below zero by sunrise. Winds: Increasing late from the NW at 10-20 mph. Wind chills: 10-30 below zero.

Thursday: Snow tapers off from west to east around noon. Storm total snow: 3-6”. Cloudy sky for the afternoon. Strong winds (NW 20-30 mph Gusts: 40 mph) may cause blizzard conditions, especially in the open areas. Travel becomes more difficult as the day goes on. Temperatures hold steady in the single digits below zero. Wind chills are 25-35 below zero.  

Thursday Night: Cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 12 below zero. Blowing snow with near blizzard conditions. Winds are from the northwest at 20-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph. Wind chills are 30-45 below zero.  

Friday: Cloudy, strong winds. and cold. Winds from the northwest at 25-35 mph and gusts to 50 mph will cause blowing snow and near blizzard conditions. Travel will be difficult if not impossible especially in the open areas.  High temperatures are in the single digits below zero while wind chills are in the 25-35 below zero range.

Friday Night: The sky remains cloudy and the wind increases. Wind gusts to 50 mph are expected to cause blizzard conditions. Travel will be difficult if not impossible. Temperatures drop to near 10 below zero with wind chills of 30-45 below zero.  

Saturday: Sunny, windy, and cold. The wind is the strongest in the morning with gusts to 40 mph. The wind doesn’t begin to lighten up until after sunset. So, blowing snow and near blizzard conditions are possible during the day. High temperatures struggle to reach zero.

Christmas Day: It is a cold start to the day with morning lows about 15 below zero. The day starts out sunny with the sky becoming cloudy by early afternoon. High temperatures warm to near 8 with a light south wind.

