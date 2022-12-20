 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon
and continue through Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Near Blizzard Conditions

WINTER STORM WARNING for all of eastern Iowa Wednesday evening through Saturday morning.

Tonight: This is a quiet night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop to a few degrees below zero north to a few degrees above zero south. The wind is light from the north.

Wednesday: Cloudy with light snow beginning late in the afternoon to early evening. High temperatures warm into the teens north and 20s south. The wind is not strong yet, from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Snow is likely with temperatures dropping to near zero. Roads will be snow covered and slick. The wind shifts from the southeast to the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Light snow is expected through the day. Snow totals by the end of the day will be 4-7” for all of eastern Iowa. The snow is powdery and will blow around easy. A strong wind from the northwest with gusts to 40 or 45 mph will cause dangerous travel with near blizzard conditions. High temperatures are in the single digits. The wind and the cold temperatures push wind chills 20-30 below zero.

Thursday Night: Cloudy and bitterly cold with temperatures in the teens below zero. Wind chills are 30-40 below zero. The wind is strong from the northwest with gusts to 45-50 mph. This will cause near blizzard conditions and make travel dangerous.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and still bitterly cold. Highs are in the single digits below zero with wind chills 20-30 below zero. The wind is strong with gusts to 55 mph with near blizzard conditions.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and still very cold as highs struggle to reach zero. The wind is still strong from the northwest with gusts to 45 mph causing near blizzard conditions.

Christmas: Mostly cloudy and still cold with highs in the single digits. The wind is lighter from the west at 10-15 mph.

