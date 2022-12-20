TRACKING: Near Blizzard Conditions

WINTER STORM WARNING for all of eastern Iowa Wednesday evening through Saturday morning.
Tonight: This is a quiet night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop to a few degrees below zero north to a few degrees above zero south. The wind is light from the north.
Wednesday: Cloudy with light snow beginning late in the afternoon to early evening. High temperatures warm into the teens north and 20s south. The wind is not strong yet, from the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Snow is likely with temperatures dropping to near zero. Roads will be snow covered and slick. The wind shifts from the southeast to the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Light snow is expected through the day. Snow totals by the end of the day will be 4-7” for all of eastern Iowa. The snow is powdery and will blow around easy. A strong wind from the northwest with gusts to 40 or 45 mph will cause dangerous travel with near blizzard conditions. High temperatures are in the single digits. The wind and the cold temperatures push wind chills 20-30 below zero.
Thursday Night: Cloudy and bitterly cold with temperatures in the teens below zero. Wind chills are 30-40 below zero. The wind is strong from the northwest with gusts to 45-50 mph. This will cause near blizzard conditions and make travel dangerous.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and still bitterly cold. Highs are in the single digits below zero with wind chills 20-30 below zero. The wind is strong with gusts to 55 mph with near blizzard conditions.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and still very cold as highs struggle to reach zero. The wind is still strong from the northwest with gusts to 45 mph causing near blizzard conditions.
Christmas: Mostly cloudy and still cold with highs in the single digits. The wind is lighter from the west at 10-15 mph.