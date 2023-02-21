TRACKING: Ice and snow accumulations

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Grundy, and Tama County from Midday Wednesday through Thursday PM.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the rest of the Highway 20 corridor and north for the same time.
Today: It is a breezy and cold start to the day with wind chills below zero for some. Luckily, winds should decrease as they begin to shift from the northwest to the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. We look to start with sunshine this morning, but clouds build for the afternoon with a chance of light snow along and north of Highway 18, starting in the mid to late afternoon. Highs are cooler today, in the upper 20s north to mid/upper 30s south.
Tonight: The chance for light snow continues tonight for our far northern counties, with a trace to 2” possible from this first minor round. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. It does turn breezy again with an east-northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Wednesday/Thursday: After the northern snow chance overnight, we have a brief break of cloud cover for a couple of hours before a plume of moisture works in from south to north mid to late morning. Highs Wednesday end up in the upper 20s north to the low 40s south, and temperatures will have a massive impact on what we see at the ground. As the moisture moves in, it starts as rain for areas south of Highway 30, then we see a transition to a wintry mix, including rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet to about Highway 18. Anything north of Highway 18 looks to primarily be snow and could be heavy at times. The same trend continues Wednesday night, with the moisture gradually getting squeezed to the north. By Thursday morning, it is mainly snow in the north that tapers off by midday with roads improving afterwards, although it will be windy with blowing snow possible north.
Expect ice accumulations, especially from Highway 30 to Highway 18 with 0.10” to 0.25” possible. This will make driving/walking very difficult. There will be delays and cancellations. Power outages are something else to watch for with ice-coated power lines and very strong winds, gusting to 40+ mph from the east-northeast Wednesday and west-northwest on Thursday.
As far as snow goes, a trace to 3” looks possible from highway 20 to Highway 18 with 3-7+” north of here. A county or two will be the difference from half a foot of snow to a foot and a half in southern Minnesota.