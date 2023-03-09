TRACKING: Heavy snowfall possible today

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa Today into This Evening... A late season winter storm will bring wintry precipitation into the state from southwest to northeast today. For southern Iowa, much of this will fall as rain with a transition toward snow into central Iowa with mainly snow over northern Iowa. Snow totals and impacts are a challenge with this winter storm due to the ground temperatures being so close to 32 degrees. The extent of roadway impacts may be mitigated by these temperatures, however higher snow rates towards an inch per hour can overcome warmer surface temperatures and still produce slick and slushy travel conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&