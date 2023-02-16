TRACKING: Heavy snowfall, blowing snow, and difficult travel

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for areas just south of Highway 20 and Dubuque County.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued along Highway 20 and Tama and Clayton County.
Today: The band of snowfall has already started overnight along and south of Highway 151 with snow-covered roads thanks to temps in the 20s. Snow continues to develop and move northeastward through early this morning, spreading to the north and expanding in coverage. This snow can be particularly heavy this morning for areas along and south of Highway 151 and Highway 30 in the west. The snow should be lighter north of there. Expect steady snowfall through the morning hours into the afternoon, with the snow tapering off in the evening from west to east.
We are expecting 4-8” for the warning area, along and south of Highway 151 and Highway 30 in the west. There should be a quick drop-off in totals to the north of that line, with 2-4” expected for the Advisory area up to highway 20 in the west and through Clayton County in the northeast. North of that, just a trace to 2” to Highway 18 with no snow north of Highway 18.
Winds become breezy from the north at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, leading to blowing snow and even lower visibility. Roads remain difficult to navigate today, especially in the south and east with delays and cancellations already coming in. This will be a fluffier snow than the last time with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Tonight: Clouds decrease with skies becoming mostly clear late. It’ll be a cold night with the fresh snow, as lows drop to the mid and upper single digits. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph, with wind chills falling to 0 or below zero.
Friday: Sunny but cooler with highs climbing to the low and mid 20s where snowfall is the deepest, and the mid to upper 20s in the far west and north. Winds are southwesterly at 10 to 15 mph.
Weekend: We get back to mild temps for the weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday and more clouds than sun for Sunday. Highs are in the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday and upper 30s to mid 40s Sunday.
Monday (President’s Day): A mild day again with highs above freezing and into the upper 30s. Skies are mostly cloudy.