TRACKING: Heavy snow chances southeast today

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Dubuque, Jones, and Cedar County through 6 PM. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for areas south and east of Black Hawk County.
Today: Rain and some sleet has already made itself known this morning for those in the southeast and south especially. Temps have been in the mid to upper 30s thus far. This area of precip will struggle to reach areas along and north of a line from Grundy county to Elkader and these areas may stay relatively dry today with little problems.
Southeast of that line, where the band of precip stalls out and eventually turns to snow as temps cool may have a difficult commute. Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 2” per hour once the transition happens, quickly coating the roads with slushy, wet snow. This continues through the morning, gradually pushing east through the early afternoon. An additional band of light snow showers may develop on the backside of the main band late this afternoon through the evening before moving out.
Expect no snow in the north and west. Maybe a trace to an inch from southern Grundy County to northern Clayton County. 1-4” from southern Tama County to southern Clayton County and south. Isolated 5 or 6 inch amounts are possible in Dubuque, Jones, and Cedar County.
Temperatures basically touch the freezing point this morning, keeping the snow very wet and soupy. Through the day, we warm to the mid 30s. Winds are strong from the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Since the snow is very wet, we shouldn’t see a whole lot of blowing snow, but visibility will be low as it falls.
Tonight: Any sort of light snow tapers this evening with clouds decreasing late. It’ll be a cooler night with lows in the low to mid teens. Winds are breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, dropping wind chills to near 0 or below.
Friday: Lots of sunshine with temps warming to near 30 in Waterloo. It’ll be cooler elsewhere with an old and new snowpack on the ground, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Another sunny day with highs in the low 40s for Waterloo. Mid to upper 30s elsewhere, especially where the snow falls today. Winds are breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Next Week: 40s to kick off the week with sunshine Monday. Rain chances arrive on Monday with another chance for snow on Thursday. Temps cool after that.