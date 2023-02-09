TRACKING: Heavy snow chances southeast today

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather to Impact the Area through Noon Thursday... .A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow is occurring early this morning across southern Iowa. An eventual transition to heavy, wet accumulating snow is expected through the morning hours. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in portions of south central into eastern Iowa. Areas outside of the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates are possible from about 5am to 9am this morning with impacts to the morning commute expected. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with the highest totals southeast of a line from Oskaloosa to Centerville. * WHERE...East central Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy wet snow will impact the morning commute. Allow extra time to reach your destination early Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&