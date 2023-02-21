 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing
8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach
or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east-
central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

TRACKING: Hazardous Travel Conditions

WINTER STORM WARNING, ICE STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY are in effect for parts of eastern Iowa Wednesday morning into Thursday afternoon.

Power outages are possible as well as tree damage Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning where there is ice. Travel could be impossible at times Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight:  Snow tapers off across northern Iowa by midnight. Freezing rain/sleet moves north into southern Iowa after 3 AM. Low: 27. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

Wednesday: Wintry mix spreads north in the morning. Freezing rain turns to rain south of Iowa City. From Iowa City to Oelwein: Freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulation as high as 0.50”. North of Oelwein: Freezing rain to snow. Windy with blowing snow north. High: 34. Winds: NE 15-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph.

Wednesday Night: Wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow north of Highway 20.  Low: 22. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.  

Thursday: 40% chance of snow north of Highway 20 before noon. Storm snow totals: North of Oelwein 3-7”. Oelwein to Highway 20: Trace to 3”. High: 33. Low: 0. Winds: NW 15-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph.

Friday: Cloudy. High: 20.

