...Winter Storm Continues Through Early Thursday...

.Periods of freezing rain and sleet will continue over central
Iowa this afternoon and evening while periods of moderate snow
continues north. The precipitation will gradually begin to
diminish from south to north overnight and into early Thursday.
Strong northerly winds will produce widespread blowing snow and
visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,over far
northern Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wintry Mix. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Hazardous travel conditions into Thursday morning

Winter weather alerts continue into Thursday morning. 

The roads continue to be snow/ice covered this evening north of Cedar Rapids. A wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain this evening turns to light snow north and freezing drizzle south overnight.

Roads are likely to be slick through the night and into early Thursday morning. For a few hours around sunrise Thursday the wind is light. Other than during that time the wind will be gusting to 35 mph. The strong wind causes blowing snow across northern Iowa.

Temperatures start out near 30 in the morning and then fall into the low 20s Thursday afternoon. The temperatures continue to fall into the single digits by Friday morning.

Tonight:  Wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow tapers to light snow north and freezing drizzle south.  Low: 25. Winds: NE 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Thursday: 20% chance of light snow ending north of Highway 20 before noon. High: 30. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear and colder. Low: 2. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.  

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow/flurries in the afternoon.  High: 20. 

