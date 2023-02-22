TRACKING: Hazardous travel conditions into Thursday morning

Winter weather alerts continue into Thursday morning.
The roads continue to be snow/ice covered this evening north of Cedar Rapids. A wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain this evening turns to light snow north and freezing drizzle south overnight.
Roads are likely to be slick through the night and into early Thursday morning. For a few hours around sunrise Thursday the wind is light. Other than during that time the wind will be gusting to 35 mph. The strong wind causes blowing snow across northern Iowa.
Temperatures start out near 30 in the morning and then fall into the low 20s Thursday afternoon. The temperatures continue to fall into the single digits by Friday morning.
Tonight: Wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow tapers to light snow north and freezing drizzle south. Low: 25. Winds: NE 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: 20% chance of light snow ending north of Highway 20 before noon. High: 30. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and colder. Low: 2. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow/flurries in the afternoon. High: 20.