TRACKING: Flurries for some today; widespread heavy, wet snow tomorrow

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect along and north of I-80 from Thursday morning through Friday morning.
This Afternoon: Cloudy skies with highs topping in the low 40s. Areas to the west may see some light snow and/or drizzle with minimal impacts to travel.
Tonight: Clouds remain overhead as temperatures gradually drop into the 30s. East winds stream at 10-15 mph. Areas to the west may continue to see some light rain/snow.
Thursday: A system moves in from the west during the late morning commute. Areas south of I-80 may see a brief mix with rain, but snow looks to be the main form of precipitation throughout the event. This snow will push east through the afternoon impacting afternoon and evening travel areawide.
As for snow totals and placement, confidence is low. Rain mixing in, warm ground temperatures and model disagreement makes the bullseye hard to place. The heaviest corridor will likely end up between 5-8”.
Temperatures peek in the morning, but hold fairly steady in the 30s during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the east at 10-20 mph.
Overnight, snow begins to taper west to east as temperatures fall off into the 20s.
Friday: This system exits our northeastern counties early Friday morning leaving behind cloudy skies, highs in the 20s and 30s, and a north wind at 5-15 mph.
This Weekend: Highs hold in the 30s with a chance of snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.