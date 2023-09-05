TRACKING: Final day of heat and humidity before relief arrives tomorrow

A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for this afternoon due to temperatures reaching the lower to upper 90s and heat indices reaching 95° to 105°.
Today: Today marks the final day of our heat wave as high temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. Dew points will also be in the upper 60s, allowing heat indices to again range from 95° to 105°. Otherwise, sky conditions should be partly cloudy with a breezy southerly wind around 10-20 mph. Some gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A cold front will work its way through the area as we head into the nighttime hours, bringing with it a chance for some showers and storms. Any storms that do develop could be on the stronger side, containing strong winds and the possibility for some larger hail, particularly for northern areas. Lows will drop back down into the lower to upper 60s with winds changing from a southerly direction to a northwesterly direction around 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: There may be a few lingering showers during the early morning hours of Wednesday, but a mostly cloudy sky is expected for most of the day. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the lower to upper 70s and dew points drop throughout the day as well, mostly sitting in the lower 60s. It’ll still be breezy with winds blowing out of the northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Thursday: Cooler temperatures remain in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 70s. Dew points drop further into the middle 50s for most, making for a comfortable day. Sky conditions should be mostly sunny with winds blowing out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Upcoming Weekend: Seasonal conditions look to exist on Friday and through the weekend with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions. The next chance of rain is Sunday night into Monday.
10-Day: Tuesday: high: 95 low: 63, Wednesday: high: 75 low: 54, Thursday: high: 78 low: 52, Friday: high: 81 low: 52, Saturday: high: 83 low: 56, Sunday: high: 82 low: 56, Monday: high: 76 low: 52, Tuesday: high: 75 low: 51, Wednesday: high: 77 low: 53, Thursday: high: 78 low: 54.