TRACKING: Extreme heat today, hot tomorrow, seasonal Saturday

A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for today due to heat index values from 100 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. Some areas may eclipse 110, so as always, be careful if you have to spend extended time outside.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for the entire area until 7 PM tonight due to those high heat index values.
Today: Another hot day today with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a few triple digits possible. With dew points in the low to mid 70s, we could see heat index values anywhere from 100 to 110 degrees, and maybe seeing some areas higher than 110. Skies are mostly sunny with a westerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with some isolated showers possible late coming into our western areas. Lows are in the low to mid 70s with a northeasterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: It is cooler on Friday to wrap up the work week, but not by much. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s, with dew points in the low 70s. Heat index values could be anywhere from 90 to 100 degrees. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially during the morning hours. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: The weekend is much more seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies are mostly sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday. Dew points are much better in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Next Week: An isolated storm chance on Monday, otherwise we are very dry once again. Highs are in the low to mid 80s through much of the week, with a possible return to the low 90s next Friday.