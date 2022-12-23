TRACKING: Extreme cold and windy conditions continue

 Skip to main content
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or
wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and drifting
of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this afternoon
through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve, those
warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines otherwise,
the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard and Winter
Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Extreme cold and windy conditions continue

Very cold and very windy conditions continue.

Blizzard warning is in effect for the majority of the KWWL viewing area until Saturday morning. Travel is strongly impacted by drifting snow and visibilities across the areas are reduced, especially in rural areas.

Today: The falling snow is done, but the drifting/blowing snow is not. Strong winds sustained at 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are going to blow snow across all of the area, especially in open and flat locations. Those strong northwesterly winds also lead to bitterly cold conditions, with highs temperatures below zero for much of the area, and wind chills between -30 and -40 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have to travel, stay very cautious and give yourself plenty of time.

Tonight: Weather continues to be brutal overnight, with lows around -5 to -10 degrees. Winds stay in that 25 to 35 mph range, with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values once again are in the -30 to -40 degree range. Drifting and blowing snow is still a factor if you have to do any traveling for the holidays.

Saturday: After the blizzard warning expires at 6 AM, wind chills remain low in the -20 to -35 degree range. Skies are mostly sunny but blowing snow remains an issue with winds only slightly lower in the 20-30 mph range, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Christmas Day: The winds die down considerably for Christmas Day, with westerly winds around 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the upper single digits and low teens, which is about a 20-degree warm up compared to yesterday and today. We start off sunny and then clouds build throughout the day. There is a chance of some snow later in the evening through the overnight hours. Snow totals are not expected to be massive at this point.

Next Week: After a slight chance of snow early Monday, we are dry for the middle of the week and we warm up considerably. Highs are in the 30s by Wednesday. Chance of rain comes Friday and Saturday, as highs reach near 40 degrees.

