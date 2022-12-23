TRACKING: Extreme cold and windy conditions continue

Blizzard warning is in effect for the majority of the KWWL viewing area until Saturday morning. Travel is strongly impacted by drifting snow and visibilities across the areas are reduced, especially in rural areas.
Today: The falling snow is done, but the drifting/blowing snow is not. Strong winds sustained at 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are going to blow snow across all of the area, especially in open and flat locations. Those strong northwesterly winds also lead to bitterly cold conditions, with highs temperatures below zero for much of the area, and wind chills between -30 and -40 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have to travel, stay very cautious and give yourself plenty of time.
Tonight: Weather continues to be brutal overnight, with lows around -5 to -10 degrees. Winds stay in that 25 to 35 mph range, with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values once again are in the -30 to -40 degree range. Drifting and blowing snow is still a factor if you have to do any traveling for the holidays.
Saturday: After the blizzard warning expires at 6 AM, wind chills remain low in the -20 to -35 degree range. Skies are mostly sunny but blowing snow remains an issue with winds only slightly lower in the 20-30 mph range, with gusts up to 45 mph.
Christmas Day: The winds die down considerably for Christmas Day, with westerly winds around 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the upper single digits and low teens, which is about a 20-degree warm up compared to yesterday and today. We start off sunny and then clouds build throughout the day. There is a chance of some snow later in the evening through the overnight hours. Snow totals are not expected to be massive at this point.
Next Week: After a slight chance of snow early Monday, we are dry for the middle of the week and we warm up considerably. Highs are in the 30s by Wednesday. Chance of rain comes Friday and Saturday, as highs reach near 40 degrees.