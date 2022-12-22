TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills and Blowing Snow

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night.

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common
over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with
gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard
conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before
bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly
encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare
accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at
least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 40
to 50 mph later tonight and Friday. Extreme cold and wind
chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to
near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills and Blowing Snow

BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for eastern Iowa through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow in open areas.  

Tonight: The falling snow has ended. Now it is time for it to blow around. The wind is strong from the northwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. This will cause blowing snow and near blizzard conditions in open areas. Roads will remain slick through the night. Temperatures will drop into the teens below zero with wind chills as cold as 45 below zero at times.

Friday: Still bitterly cold and windy. High temperatures are in the single digits below zero with wind chills 30-40 below zero. The strong wind continues from the northwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Blowing snow in open areas continues and at times near blizzard conditions. The sky is mostly cloudy.

Friday Night: The wind does not let up yet. Still a northwest wind at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Blowing snow continues in open areas. Low temperatures are in the single digits below zero and wind chills of 30-40 below zero. The clouds slowly clear late.

Saturday: SUNNY…still windy and cold. Highs do get above zero, but by just a few degrees. The wind is still strong but showing signs of lightening up. They are from the northwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Wind chills during the day are still in the dangerous range of 25-35 below zero.

Christmas: The day starts out sunny and very cold. Morning lows are about 10-15 below zero. The wind is finally light from the northwest at 5-10 mph. The sky becomes cloudy by early afternoon and remains that way for the rest of the day.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you