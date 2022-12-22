TRACKING: Dangerous Wind Chills and Blowing Snow

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold through Friday... Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa. Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday. Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph later tonight and Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning. * WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of Interstate 80. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life threatening if stranded outside. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&