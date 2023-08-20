TRACKING: Dangerous heat continues; possible record-breaking temps midweek

STORM TRACK 7 Yellow Alert Days are in place through Thursday afternoon for dangerous heat and humidity. Heat index values of 100° are possible and could get up to 110° or 115°, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Please be sure to take all necessary precautions to prepare for the heat.
Today: Dangerous heat continues today as highs climb back into the lower and middle 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. This will allow heat index values to hover around 100°, possibly reaching the middle 100s, during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, a mostly sunny sky is expected and winds will be much calmer out of the northeast blowing around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Another warm night is in the forecast similar to Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’ll feel fairly humid as well. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy with a light northeast wind blowing at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Temperatures remain in the lower to middle 90s for your Monday as dew points will again be in the upper 60s to lower 70s allowing heat index values to climb back into the lower and middle 100s. A partly cloudy sky is expected with winds blowing out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Actual air temperatures have the potential to hit the century mark on Tuesday with highs forecast to be in the middle 90s to lower 100s. There is the potential for record-high temperatures. Dew points will still sit in the lower 70s, making for another dangerous day with high heat index values possibly reaching 110+°. A mostly sunny sky is expected with winds blowing out of the southwest around 5-15 mph.
Rest of Week: After Tuesday, another chance for record-high temperatures exists on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s to lower and middle 100s. Heat index values will again possibly reach 110+°. Thursday is going to be a couple degrees lower than Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s. We will “cool” down on Friday back to the upper 80s and lower 90s before the weekend looks much closer to normal.