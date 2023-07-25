TRACKING: Dangerous heat builds this week

A Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY has been issued for the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to heat indices that are forecast to reach between 100° and 105°. There is also the chance for strong to severe storms tonight and Wednesday morning. This entire week will be the most significant heat and humidity we have seen this summer, so please, stay hydrated, stay cool, and take precautions outdoors. NEVER leave pets or children in a vehicle.
Today: Highs yesterday were in the mid 80s to low 90s and it was humid pushing the heat index to the low 90s in spots. Temperatures continue to soar today with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Humidity should be a touch higher than yesterday, pushing heat indices into the mid to upper 90s in spots. Skies are going to be mostly sunny with clouds increasing for the afternoon. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: We’ll watch a complex of storms forecast to move in around or slightly after midnight from the northwest. These could bring pockets of heavy rain and a low-end damaging wind threat in addition to small hail. The timing could end up working out where overnight storms weaken below severe criteria while also scattering rain across the area while they move southeast. They should move out to the east around sunrise Wednesday. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. It’ll be humid.
Wednesday: Most of the storms clear through the early morning commute, probably before they have time to restrengthen. Then, a warm front moves through from south to north, dialing up the heat even more. Actual highs climb to the low and mid 90s along and south of Highway 20 (upper 80s north due to lingering cloud cover) with peak feels-like temperatures in the low 100s thanks to pretty high humidity. Most of the day should be sunny with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: This looks to be the apex of the heat wave. With mostly sunny skies and a south wind at 5 to 15 mph in an already hot and humid airmass, we should see highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices top out between 100° and 105° in the afternoon with the humidity.
Weekend: It still looks dangerously hot and humid for Friday with the heat index up to near 100°, but we will have a chance for storms Thursday night into Friday. Heat drops for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and some sunshine.