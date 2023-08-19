 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

TRACKING: Dangerous heat begins today and lasts through most of the week

Dangerous heat is in the forecast today and remains in the forecast through this upcoming Thursday. Please be sure to take all necessary precautions to beat the heat.

STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAYS are in place today through Thursday due to heat index values reaching 100+°. Please take all necessary precautions to beat the heat this week.

Today: The stretch of dangerous heat begins today with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 90s. Dew points climb today as well reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will allow heat index values to sit in the middle 90s to lower 100s. A mostly sunny sky is expected otherwise and winds will blow out of the south at 10-20 mph making for breezy conditions. Gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: It’ll be a fairly warm and humid night with lows in the lower 70s throughout the region. Sky conditions will be mostly clear with a light southeast breeze around 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Hot conditions continue on Sunday under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s to upper 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. Again, this will allow heat index values to climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Winds will blow out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: More heat is on the way Monday under another mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will continue sitting in the lower to upper 90s with heat index values climbing to 100+° as dew points remain in the lower 70s. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Rest of Week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions look to persist through the rest of the week. High temperatures will climb a bit more heading into Tuesday, possibly reaching triple digits through Thursday. Dew points will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s during this time, so heat index values will climb over 100°, possibly near 110°. Dry conditions persist as well.

