Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45
mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of
the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40
below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills

BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for eastern Iowa through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult to impossible at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow in open areas.  

Tonight: Travel will still be difficult if not impossible in open areas. Wind gusts to 50 mph, from the northwest, will cause considerable blowing snow reducing visibility. Temperatures drop into the single digits below zero. Wind chills are 25-35 below zero.

Saturday: It is a sunny day, but still windy. The wind from the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph is a tiny bit better than Friday. Blowing snow in the open areas will still be an issue. High temperatures finally get above zero, but only by a few degrees. Wind chills are still below zero, 15-25 below.

Saturday Night: The wind gradually diminishes late. The sky is clear, and it is still very cold. Low temperatures are about 5-10 below zero with wind chills of 15-20 below zero.

Christmas: The wind is finally light with highs in the single digits. It is sunny in the morning with clouds quickly increasing early in the afternoon. Light snow moves into the area around 6 or 7 PM. Light snow continues overnight across all of the area.

Monday: Snow tapers off in the morning with snow totals around 1-2”. Clouds clear with some sunshine in the afternoon. The wind is from the north at 5-15 mph with temperatures in the low teens.

