TRACKING: Another high-end severe threat for Tuesday

***A Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for Tuesday afternoon/evening into Tuesday night. All modes of severe weather are possible. More details are below.***
Today: We are on the cooler side with highs in the mid to upper 50s off of a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph and mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for light rain showers today.
Tonight: More light showers are possible tonight as a warm front approaches. Skies are mostly cloudy with winds becoming breezy from the east at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Lows fall to the low and mid 40s.
Tuesday: A strong warm front moves in throughout the day and will be evident in the high temperatures that should range from the upper 50s to mid 60s in the north but low to mid 80s in the south. South of the front, we see some clearing but cloud cover to the north. Dew points easily climb to the 60s south of the front as winds turn from the east to the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Some showers are possible north of the front.
The concern for severe weather will come south of the front, where upper level winds and an unstable surface all come together by the evening. We’ll have more than enough ingredients for strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds with storms that develop. There is still question marks on when storms form and in how many rounds. Some isolated severe storms may develop in the afternoon in the warm sector. By the early evening, the dry line should initiate severe storms in large coverage south of the front (our southern counties) with all modes of severe weather. A third round is possible overnight as the cold front could bring a line of storms.
Wednesday: Winds are very strong behind the cold front that will end storm chances by Wednesday morning. Winds turn westerly and will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 50 mph at times. Skies look partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Rest of the Week: The rest of the forecast looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and temperatures recovering as the winds diminish.