TRACKING: ALERT DAYS Wed/Thu/Fri for high heat/humidity

There are STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This is due to the hot and humid conditions combining for the heat index to exceed 100 degrees in many locations.
It is a warm and humid night with lows only dropping to near 70. An isolated shower is possible before midnight. After midnight, there is a chance for a few showers/storms to move in from the northwest. They are forecast to develop this evening in the eastern part of South Dakota and move southeast. They are also forecast to weaken as they move into eastern Iowa. The threat for any severe weather is low.
A lingering shower/storm is possible very early in the morning Wednesday. Most of the day is mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Temperatures in the 90s with the heat index topping 100 in some locations. The sky is mostly clear Wednesday night and because it is so humid, the lows Thursday morning are near 70.
Thursday is likely to be the hottest day of the streak. Highs are in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index approaching 105 in a few locations. There is a potential for some cloud cover during the day. If there is more cloud cover than forecast, these numbers will go down a little. Either way, it is going to be hot and humid.
Friday keeps the heat on with highs in the 90s and high humidity. A few showers/storms are possible, and they would cool the temperatures temporarily where it does rain.
Weekend: Temperatures are cooler both days, mid to upper 80s. Saturday is still humid, but Sunday the humidity level is lower with dew points in the low 6os. Still muggy, but not low 70s.
Tonight: Warm and humid with a 40% chance of showers/storms after midnight. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: 20% chance of early AM storms then mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 94. Heat Index: 95-102.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Low: 69. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 98. Heat Index: 100-105. Low: 72.
Friday: 30% chance of showers/storms. Hot and humid. High: 95