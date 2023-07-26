TRACKING: ALERT DAYS Thu/Fri for hot and humid conditions. Storms possible Friday.

A STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY continues for Thursday and Friday. The hot and humid weather will push the heat index to 100+ during the afternoon hours both days. There is also a chance for storms late Friday that could be strong to severe.
It is a hot summer night with lows dropping to near 70 with little to no wind. Temperatures climb a couple degrees Thursday with some locations coming close to 100 degrees and the heat index as high as 105. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from noon to 8 PM. This will be the hottest day of the year…so far.
A few storms are possible Thursday night. As the humidity level remains high the overnight lows are warm. Friday turns out to be another hot and humid day. The heat index once again could top 100 degrees. Late in the afternoon and evening a few storms are possible. There is a slight risk for some of the storms to be severe. The primary threat is large hail, damaging wind, and very heavy rain.
The weekend provides relief from the heat. Highs are near 90 Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. The humidity level drops as well making it feel more comfortable.
Tonight: Clear, warm, and humid. Low: 70. Winds: NE to SE 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 100. Heat Index: 99-105.
Thursday Night: Warm and humid with a 20% chance of a shower/storm. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: 30% chance of showers/storms. Hot and humid. High: 98. Heat Index: 99-105. Low: 67.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 90. Heat Index: low 90s. Low: 61.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 85.