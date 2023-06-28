TRACKING: ALERT DAY today and Thursday due to air quality and storm chances

Today and Thursday will be ALERT DAYS due to unhealthy air quality. There will also be the chance for isolated strong to severe storms tonight and again Thursday into Thursday night.
Today: Air quality is still unhealthy to very unhealthy this morning with low-level smoke lowering visibility and giving a very strong smoke smell. We are expecting concentrations of low-level smoke and haze to remain in place through most of today and into tonight, keeping air quality unhealthy. It is recommended to limit prolonged outdoor exposure, remain inside and in the AC, close windows, or wear a mask.
We also have scattered showers and storms rolling through this morning, which could give us a wet commute in the early going, but also some beneficial rainfall. Most of these should taper off through the morning with skies becoming partly cloudy but remaining hazy. Temperatures heat up to the mid and upper 80s with humid conditions returning off of a south wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight: Storms look to develop in the afternoon/evening in Minnesota and may track into parts of area for tonight, especially northeast Iowa, where there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Everyone else is covered by a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather if additional storms develop tonight. Main threats would be wind and hail with a lower tornado threat. Heavy rain is possible in storms, but these should be isolated with many staying dry tonight. Lows fall to the mid 60s with reduced air quality still possible. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Plenty of sunshine with an isolated storm or two. Any storms that develop could be strong in the afternoon. It looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds are northerly at 5 to 10 mph. Haze is expected to gradually decrease, and air quality should improve. Additional storms may develop overnight and could pose a wind and hail risk, with a Level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
Weekend: More isolated to scattered storms are on and off through Friday and Saturday giving us decent rain chances. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, highs are in the 80s, and we’ll have falling, but still fairly high humidity levels with a north wind. By Sunday, we are partly cloudy with highs near 90.