TRACKING: ALERT DAY Friday for heat index 100+ and severe storm potential

There is a STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY on Friday for the heat index topping 100 degrees. Also, there is a potential for strong to severe storms, late in the afternoon into the evening.
The humidity level remains high tonight keeping our lows warm. The sky is mostly clear through the night.
Friday is another hot and humid day pushing the heat index to 100+. It could be as high as 109 in a few locations. Sunshine is likely in the morning and early afternoon. Later in the afternoon there is a chance for storms. The timing right now looks to be after about 4 PM. The strongest storms could have damaging wind and some large hail. Storms should be tapering off by midnight.
Weekend: The temperatures are back to more tolerable readings. It is still humid Saturday, but the humidity level is lower on Sunday. The weekend looks dry.
_________________
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A 30% chance of showers/storms late in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong or severe. High: 96. Heat Index: 95-109.
Friday Night: Showers storms ending then clearing. Low: 66. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 88. Heat Index: low 90s. Low: 62.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 86.