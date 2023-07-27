 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TRACKING: ALERT DAY Friday for heat index 100+ and severe storm potential

There is a STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY on Friday for the heat index topping 100 degrees. Also, there is a potential for strong to severe storms, late in the afternoon into the evening.    

The humidity level remains high tonight keeping our lows warm. The sky is mostly clear through the night. 

Friday is another hot and humid day pushing the heat index to 100+. It could be as high as 109 in a few locations. Sunshine is likely in the morning and early afternoon. Later in the afternoon there is a chance for storms. The timing right now looks to be after about 4 PM. The strongest storms could have damaging wind and some large hail. Storms should be tapering off by midnight.

Weekend: The temperatures are back to more tolerable readings. It is still humid Saturday, but the humidity level is lower on Sunday. The weekend looks dry.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 mph.  

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A 30% chance of showers/storms late in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong or severe. High: 96. Heat Index: 95-109.

Friday Night: Showers storms ending then clearing. Low: 66. Winds: N 5-10 mph.  

Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 88. Heat Index: low 90s.  Low: 62.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 86. 

