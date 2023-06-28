TRACKING: ALERT DAY for Smoke and Isolated strong to severe storm

A STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY continues until Thursday night due to unhealthy air quality. There is also a STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY Thursday due to a small chance for a storm to severe storm south of Cedar Rapids Thursday evening/night.
There is a chance for showers/storms through Friday but keep in mind most locations are dry most of the time. These are isolated chances. The next best chance of scattered showers/storms is coming up on Saturday. It is muggy and remains that way through the weekend. Most days, through next week, will have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
____________________
Tonight: Mostly clear with a 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers/storms. High: 91. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 88. Low: 65.
Saturday: 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 82. Low: 63.
Sunday: 20% chance of showers/storms. High: 87.