Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory Extended for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

TRACKING: ALERT DAY for Smoke and Isolated strong to severe storm

A STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY continues until Thursday night due to unhealthy air quality. There is also a STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY Thursday due to a small chance for a storm to severe storm south of Cedar Rapids Thursday evening/night.

There is a chance for showers/storms through Friday but keep in mind most locations are dry most of the time. These are isolated chances. The next best chance of scattered showers/storms is coming up on Saturday. It is muggy and remains that way through the weekend. Most days, through next week, will have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

____________________

Tonight: Mostly clear with a 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.  

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers/storms.  High: 91. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. Winds: N 5-10 mph.  

Friday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 88. Low: 65.

Saturday: 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 82. Low: 63.

Sunday: 20% chance of showers/storms. High: 87.                                                           