TRACKING: Air quality alert through midnight tonight

An air quality alert is in effect for the entire eastern Iowa area until midnight tonight. It is a STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY due to the unhealthy air.
Today: Another day of dealing with the unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke in Canada. An air quality alert is in place until midnight tonight. Be careful if you have to be outside. The good news is that the air quality improves through the day. Storms wrap up in our southern areas around 2 PM. Areas north of highway 20 likely won't see any rain today. Other than that, it is hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points are high too in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds increase overnight with some haze lingering. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Scattered showers and storms are possible along highway 20 and southward with a few of them possibly strong in our far southern areas Friday morning and early afternoon. Then some isolated storms are possible in our northern areas in the late afternoon through the night hours. The air quality improves but there is still plenty of elevated smoke. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. Dew points remain higher in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: The chance of showers and storms continue through the day on Saturday. As with the other storms, the farther south you are, the better chance you have of seeing rain. Highs drop into the low to mid 80s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms possible through the afternoon hours, with clearing skies late. Highs are in the mid 80s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.