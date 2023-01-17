TRACKING: Accumulating snow

It is a quiet night and start to Wednesday with lots of clouds. The Wednesday morning commute is dry. Snow moves from south to north during the late afternoon and early evening. It begins in our southern counties around 2 pm. It reaches Highway 20 around 4 PM and finally our northern counties by 6 pm. There could be some rain mixed in with the snow south of Cedar Rapids as the precipitation starts.
Snow continues Wednesday night and north of Highway 20 could be heavy at times. It is a breezy night causing some blowing snow in open areas.
Snow tapers off Thursday as we approach noon. Snow totals are mentioned below. This will be a heavier/wet snow so use caution when shoveling. Thursday morning commute might be difficult, especially farther north you live. Conditions will improve later in the afternoon and evening. Main roads should be much better by Friday.
Friday-Sunday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low: 27. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 60% chance of snow in the afternoon. Some rain may mix in south of Cedar Rapids. High: 35. Winds: E 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Breezy with snow likely. Could be heavy at times. Low: 28. Winds: E 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Snow ends by noon. Trace to 3” southeast and 6-8” northwest. Breezy with a NW wind at 10-20 mph. High: 32.