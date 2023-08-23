 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 possible again Thursday.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TRACKING: A YELLOW ALERT DAY for Thursday

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT Day for Thursday due to the heat index from 100-110 degrees. 

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect through Thursday with record highs and very high humidity. Limit your time outside and if you must be outside drink water, LOTS of water. 

It was a record setting day when it came to the morning lows and afternoon highs Wednesday. The forecast is more of the same tonight. Near record warm lows and then near record afternoon highs for Thursday. 

The sky is clear tonight and sunny on Thursday. The wind shifts to the northwest during the day as a weak front passes through. Dew points drop from the upper 70s to the lower 70s. Still very humid, but a LITTLE bit better. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s and low 100s. 

Thursday night continues to be warm and humid under a mostly clear sky. A weak low/front moves through the area and a stray shower/storm is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning. The rest of Friday is mostly sunny. 

High school football games are dry Friday evening with temperatures in the 80s and humid. 

Weekend: Sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. humidity level is low with dew points in the low 60s. Much more comfortable than today.

Tonight: Clear, VERY warm, and VERY humid. Low: 79. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. 

Thursday: Sunny, hot, and humid. High: 102. Heat Index: 100-110. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. 

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, warm, and humid.  Low: 73. Winds: N 5-10 mph.   

Friday: Mostly sunny with a stray storm possible. High: 91. Low: 64. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Low: 58. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 82.

