TRACKING: A YELLOW ALERT DAY for Thursday

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT Day for Thursday due to the heat index from 100-110 degrees.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect through Thursday with record highs and very high humidity. Limit your time outside and if you must be outside drink water, LOTS of water.
It was a record setting day when it came to the morning lows and afternoon highs Wednesday. The forecast is more of the same tonight. Near record warm lows and then near record afternoon highs for Thursday.
The sky is clear tonight and sunny on Thursday. The wind shifts to the northwest during the day as a weak front passes through. Dew points drop from the upper 70s to the lower 70s. Still very humid, but a LITTLE bit better. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s and low 100s.
Thursday night continues to be warm and humid under a mostly clear sky. A weak low/front moves through the area and a stray shower/storm is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning. The rest of Friday is mostly sunny.
High school football games are dry Friday evening with temperatures in the 80s and humid.
Weekend: Sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. humidity level is low with dew points in the low 60s. Much more comfortable than today.
_________________
Tonight: Clear, VERY warm, and VERY humid. Low: 79. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, hot, and humid. High: 102. Heat Index: 100-110. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Low: 73. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a stray storm possible. High: 91. Low: 64.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Low: 58.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 82.