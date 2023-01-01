TRACKING: A Wintry Mix

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Butler and Bremer counties and a WINTER STORM WATCH for Chickasaw county for Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.
Tonight: It is a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 20s. The wind is light from the north.
Monday: Cloudy with rain moving into the area late in the afternoon. Some of the rain could be mixed with some freezing rain during the evening north of Cedar Rapids. This could cause some slick spots on the roads for the evening travel. High temperatures are in the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south.
Monday Night: North of Highway 20: Rain/freezing rain/snow. This makes roads slick. South of Highway 20: Rain and isolated storms. Low temperatures are in the low 30s north and upper 30s south. The wind increases from the east at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday:
North of Highway 20: Rain/freezing rain tapers off then turns to light snow during the afternoon. Freezing rain total could be as high as 0.1 to 0.4” from Monday night into Tuesday morning. On top of that, light snow by evening…of a trace to 2”. Highs are in the mid 30s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
South of Highway 20: Rain tapers off in the morning and remains cloudy through the day. Rain totals could be as high as 1" in some locations. A few light snow showers are possible in the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs are in the low to mid 40s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a chance for light snow/flurries. Little to no snow accumulation. Lows are in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow/flurries. Any accumulation will be light, in our northern counties…mainly north of Highway 20. Highs are near 30 with a breezy north wind at 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 26. Low: 16.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 35. Low: 25.
Saturday: 30% chance of rain/snow. High: 36. Low: 27.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35. Low: 22.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35. Low; 23.