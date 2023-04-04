TRACKING: A volatile atmosphere and dangerous severe outbreak possible

***A Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in effect for Tuesday afternoon/evening into Tuesday night. Strong to possibly violent long-tracking tornadoes, very large to giant hail, and damaging wind gusts are all possible. More details are below.***
Today: An extremely volatile atmosphere and potentially dangerous severe weather outbreak is expected today. Severe weather ingredients look similar or stronger to what we saw on Friday. Still, some uncertainty exists as to when and exactly where storms develop, but we know that if/when they do, they should be explosive and dangerous.
A strong warm front moves in throughout the day, to about Highway 30 by the late afternoon and early evening and will be evident in the high temperatures that should range from the upper 50s to mid 60s in the north but as warm as the low to mid 80s in the south. South of the front, we see some clearing but cloud cover and showers to the north. Dew points easily climb to the low and mid 60s south of the front as winds turn from the east to the south at 10 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
There may be multiple rounds of severe weather today and tonight. One round may come this morning, before the front moves in giving us a marginal chance for large hail. The second and most potent round of storms will come anywhere from the midafternoon to early evening depending on when we can break the cap. As long as these storms stay south or along the warm front, they can easily produce strong to possibly violent long-tracking tornadoes, very large to giant hail, and damaging wind gusts. Once they move north of the front, they should still be able to produce very large hail if not damaging winds.
You need to stay vigilant and be prepared to enact your severe weather plan at a moment's notice. These storms will be moving at highway speeds like on Friday and may not give you a lot of time to prepare.
Tonight: These storms may persist after dark and into the night, which ups the danger and makes any storm potentially more deadly. Please have multiple methods of receiving alerts so you are not caught off guard at night.
As the cold front comes through, a third round of storms is possible through the early morning hours of Wednesday. This should become a line of storms capable of producing wind, hail, and embedded tornadoes.
Wednesday: Winds turn westerly and will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 50 mph at times. The warmest temperatures are in the morning rather than the afternoon. Skies look partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 40s.
Rest of the Week: The rest of the forecast looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and temperatures recovering as the winds diminish.