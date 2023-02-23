TRACKING: A slick commute and a cooler/windy day

A WINTER STORM WARNING for Allamakee and Winneshiek County and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for areas along and north of Highway 30 remain in effect this morning due to a light wintry mix and slick roads.
Today: A light wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle remains possible this morning, especially the further north you are. Roads remain slick from the stuff yesterday and the morning commute should see little change with that. The mix should end around the mid-morning hours with minor additional accumulations of snow and ice. The rest of the day is mostly cloudy and windy with a west-northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Blowing snow is possible in the north. Temperatures hold steady or fall through the day with cold wind chills.
Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy, and the winds die down a bit to the 5 to 15 mph range from the northwest. Lows, however, fall to the low and mid single digits north to the mid single digits to low teens in the south. Wind chills could fall to between 0 and -10°.
Friday: Clouds build back in for most of the day Friday with the chance for some afternoon/evening light snow showers or flurries. Highs are held to the mid teens north to the mid 20s south with a light wind. The light snow continues into Friday night with a dusting to around half an inch of accumulation possible.
Weekend: We turn warmer for the weekend with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday. We start the weekend off partly cloudy and finish mostly cloudy on Sunday.
Next Week: Rain, and lots of it, look likely for Sunday night and Monday with highs in the 40s. The rest of the week is still active with rain/mix chances Wednesday and mix/snow again late in the week.