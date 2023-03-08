TRACKING: A significant snowstorm Thursday

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for I-80 and north from Thursday morning through Friday morning.
Today: There is an area of rain in our far southwestern counties and to our southwest that is reaching through the dry air. We may see some of this action and it could fall as rain or a wintry mix. So far temps/road temps are in our favor to avoid icing. Otherwise, skies are cloudy today with a good chunk of dry air between the clouds and ground. This will make it hard for much to reach the ground, but you may see a low-end chance for rain/snow showers in the west through today with no impact expected. Highs climb to the upper 30s north to mid 40s south. Winds are east-southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: As the east wind continues at 5 to 15 mph, dry air remains in place, even with cloudy skies. We’ll maintain the low-end chance for light snowflakes in the west, but most are dry and quiet. Lows are down to the low and mid 30s.
Thursday/Friday: The moisture continues to march east as the low pressure moves across Missouri. Dry air should have the upper hand through most of the early and mid morning hours, but once the air becomes saturated, snow can freely reach the ground, in large quantities at a time. This should start to take place in the late morning hours, from west to east, with steady moderate to heavy snow (1+” per hour) expected through the afternoon and evening. Snow remains highly likely into Thursday night but should start to become lighter and will begin to taper in the west late. By early Friday morning, the snow ends in the east with mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day.
Highs reach the mid and upper 30s early in the day Thursday, but as the snow moves in and evaporates in the dry air, you’ll start to see temps cooling. Once the snow reaches the ground, temps are likely near freezing into the mid 30s, meaning this will be a very wet and heavy type of snow that is slushy and difficult to shovel. You may even see some mixing south of I-80, leading to some slightly lower totals there. Temps fall to the mid and upper 20s Thursday night and then climb to the mid 30s again Friday.
For snow amounts, everyone will see accumulation, but confidence is still not very high for totals and the location of the heaviest snow. This is due to warmer temps/precip type, a wetter snow leading to compaction, and disagreement in the models. The ground is also warm, but the high snowfall rates should easily overcome that. From near Highway 30 to around Highway 18, expect 6-9” of snow. 3-6” northwest of Highway 18 and from near Highway 30 to near I-80. 1-3” from near I-80 into southern Iowa.
Weekend: We have another chance for snowfall and more accumulations late Saturday into Sunday morning with highs in the low to mid 30s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward one hour Saturday night for the start of Daylight Saving Time.