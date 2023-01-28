TRACKING: A Saturday snowstorm

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... .Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern half of the state. The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected, with perhaps freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, though 4 to near 6 inches around Highway 20 to around Highway 3. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph could cause reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged exposure. A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the snowfall along the Highway 30 corridor, which may prolong travel difficulties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&