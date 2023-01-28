TRACKING: A Saturday snowstorm

 Skip to main content
...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall
over Northern into Central Iowa...

.Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward
the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall
will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa
early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern
half of the state.

The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to
visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at
times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of
course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates
lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility
reduction will not be as low.

Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around
Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward
Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border.
As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early
this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times
generally along and south of Highway 30.


...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected, with perhaps freezing drizzle. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, though 4 to near 6 inches around
Highway 20 to around Highway 3. Ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph
could cause reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged
exposure. A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the
snowfall along the Highway 30 corridor, which may prolong travel
difficulties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: A Saturday snowstorm

  • Updated
  • 0

Snow showers may be heavy at times today.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Butler and Grundy Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Highway 30 and north.

Today: Snow is tracking in early this morning with a messy day ahead. Snow showers persist from this morning, all the way into tonight and could be heavy at times, especially in the morning to afternoon. With high temperatures in the teens north of Highway 30 and 20s along and south, this will be a very powdery, fluffy snow that blows easily and reduces visibility. Winds blow in from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph today. Roads quickly become covered, and travel will be difficult much of today thanks to the falling and blowing snow. Freezing drizzle is possible south of I-80 this afternoon into the evening, leading to a light icing.

Tonight: Snow tapers off from west to east around midnight with mostly cloudy skies expected the rest of the night. Overall, 3-5” look possible north of Highway 30, with a narrow strip of 5-7” possible in between Highway 18 and Highway 20. Otherwise, expect 1-3” From Highway 30 to I-80, and less than 1” with a glazing of ice possible south of I-80. The precip is followed by cold air with lows tonight down to the single digits and slight below zero north. It’ll be breezy tonight with a north wind, dropping wind chills to as cold as -20. Watch for blowing and drifting snow.

SundayPartly cloudy and cold with highs in the single digits to teens east and south. Wind chills remain below zero with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday: Cold with temps starting below zero and wind chills between -10 and -20. Highs climb to the mid and upper single digits with wind chills still below zero. Skies are partly cloudy. The coldest night is Monday night with lows in the double digits below zero.

Rest of the Week: Temps should warm from there with highs in the teens Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 20s Friday. Lows may still be below zero. The weather looks dry with sunshine through the week.

