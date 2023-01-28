TRACKING: A Saturday snowstorm

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Butler and Grundy Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Highway 30 and north.
Today: Snow is tracking in early this morning with a messy day ahead. Snow showers persist from this morning, all the way into tonight and could be heavy at times, especially in the morning to afternoon. With high temperatures in the teens north of Highway 30 and 20s along and south, this will be a very powdery, fluffy snow that blows easily and reduces visibility. Winds blow in from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph today. Roads quickly become covered, and travel will be difficult much of today thanks to the falling and blowing snow. Freezing drizzle is possible south of I-80 this afternoon into the evening, leading to a light icing.
Tonight: Snow tapers off from west to east around midnight with mostly cloudy skies expected the rest of the night. Overall, 3-5” look possible north of Highway 30, with a narrow strip of 5-7” possible in between Highway 18 and Highway 20. Otherwise, expect 1-3” From Highway 30 to I-80, and less than 1” with a glazing of ice possible south of I-80. The precip is followed by cold air with lows tonight down to the single digits and slight below zero north. It’ll be breezy tonight with a north wind, dropping wind chills to as cold as -20. Watch for blowing and drifting snow.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the single digits to teens east and south. Wind chills remain below zero with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Monday: Cold with temps starting below zero and wind chills between -10 and -20. Highs climb to the mid and upper single digits with wind chills still below zero. Skies are partly cloudy. The coldest night is Monday night with lows in the double digits below zero.
Rest of the Week: Temps should warm from there with highs in the teens Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 20s Friday. Lows may still be below zero. The weather looks dry with sunshine through the week.