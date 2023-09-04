TRACKING: A hot Labor Day is on the way

Storm Track 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in place for the afternoons of today and Tuesday due to temperatures reaching the lower to upper 90s and heat indices reaching 100° to 105°.
Labor Day: A hot afternoon is on the way for your Labor Day as high temperatures will sit in the lower to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. As we head deeper into the afternoon hours though, we'll see cloud coverage increase. Humidity will increase compared to the past couple of days as well with dew points in the middle 60s. This will allow heat indices to climb a little more ranging from 95° to 105°. Please stay cool if you’re out celebrating Labor Day this afternoon! Otherwise, it’ll be breezy today with winds blowing out of the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible.
Tonight: It’s going to be a warm and humid night as overnight lows hover in the lower to middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will blow out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Afternoon highs will drop a couple of degrees, but still remain in the lower to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Even though temperatures drop a small bit, this will feel like the hottest day due to further increasing humidity levels. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, allowing heat indices to again range from 95° to 105°. It’ll be another breezy day with a southerly wind blowing around 10-20 mph. Gusts upwards of 30 mph are again possible. During the evening and overnight hours of Tuesday, a cold front will work through the area bringing a chance of showers and storms. This chance for rain doesn’t seem to be widespread, but any storms that do form could be on the stronger side, more so for northern areas.
Wednesday: Relief from the heat will follow the front Tuesday night into Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and near 80°. Some lingering showers and storms are possible during the day. Winds will still be a bit breezy after the front rolls through out of the northwest around 10-20 mph.
Rest of Week: We turn dry again for the rest of the week after the chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. The next chance of rain looks to be Sunday. However, temperatures will be much closer to normal during this time frame with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions