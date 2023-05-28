Town of Dewar hosts third annual car show to help repair 100-year-old park

DEWAR, Iowa (KWWL) - Sunday proved to be a perfect day for the small, unincorporated town of Dewar to host their third annual car. The warm weather allowing the town to have its biggest year ever seeing 165 cars come through town.
The idea to host a car show began in 2021 when the town needed help repairing their tennis courts in Dewar Park. Since Dewar is unincorporated it has no tax dollars meaning any funds they need for repairs have to come through donations at car shows and other fundraisers.
This year, the town is hoping to raise enough money to make additional repairs to their 100-year-old park like relocating the tennis and basketball courts and adding a pickleball court for residents to enjoy. They also plan to continue rebuilding their Merry-Go-Round and replacing the town swing set.
Volunteers like Marv McKown say the show was a huge success as they show a variety of cars come from all over the Midwest from states like Minnesota and South Dakota. Among the cars seen included a Ferrari and DeLorean.
The Dewar Car Show plans to make a return next year and staff say they want to make it bigger and better than ever before.