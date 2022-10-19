 Skip to main content
Top ranked Dike-New Hartford sweeps Woodward-Granger 3-0

DIKE(KWWL) In 2A Regional Volleyball the top ranked Dike-New Hartford Wolverines sweep Woodward-Granger 25-8, 25-5 and 25-14 to move into the semifinal round of regionals. The Wolverines improve to 41-2 with the victory.