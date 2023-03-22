Timothy Rush accepts guilty plea in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- A man accused of second degree murder and opening fire inside a Cedar Rapids nightclub last year has accepted a plea deal with the state.
Timothy Rush is facing 15 charges connected to the mass shooting inside the Taboo nightclub last April, which killed three people and injured 9 others.
In a court filing today-- Rush enters the guilty plea with the murder charges lessened to involuntary manslaughter, and under the terms the federal government can not prosecute him further from the event.
The plea deal also requests five lesser charges are removed, resulting in seven remaining felonies alongside the involuntary murder charges.
Rush was scheduled to go to trial next week for the case. A judge will have to accept the plea to make it official.
Three people died in the shooting. Michael Valentine and Nicole Owens were killed the night of the incident. Owens was Rush's ex-girlfriend, and mother of his child. Marvin Cox was shot that night and died in July, after several months on life support. Rush's involuntary manslaughter charges relate to Owen and Cox's deaths.
Dimione Walker was found guilty of Michael Valentine's murder and sentenced to life in prison for his involvement late last year.