Three teens arrested after Cedar Falls vehicle pursuit; driver still at large

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three teenagers were arrested by Cedar Falls Police Friday night after a driver refused to pullover for a vehicle stop, leading to a vehicle pursuit in which the driver escaped custody.
Cedar Falls Police initiated the traffic stop around 11:53 p.m. due to a moving violation. However, the driver refused to pullover and led officers on a pursuit.
The high-speed chase took place through 21st Street, 22nd Street, College Street, Main Street, and Walnut Street.
On the 100 Block of W. 22nd Street, the driver and three other passengers bailed out of the vehicle and proceeded on foot.
The three passengers were apprehended by Police, though the driver remains at large.
Jersey Barfels, Jacquese Buford, and Madisyn Whiteman, each 18-years-old, were arrested and charged with Interference with Official Acts.
The investigation and search for the wanted driver are ongoing.