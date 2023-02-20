Three injured in Black Hawk County crash

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three people are facing injuries from a Black Hawk County crash on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on the intersection of Dysart Road and E. Washburn Road around 1:10 p.m.
Upon investigation, first responders found out that 44-year-old Travis Mangrich turned left in front of a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Terry Grote. Grote's vehicle ended up striking the side of Mangrich's vehicle.
Mangrich was transported to Mercy One with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.
Terry and Carol Grote were transported to Unity Point Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.