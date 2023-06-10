Three hurt in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Three people are hurt after a driver blew through a stop sign and hit another car in Cedar Falls Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lone Tree Road and Big Woods Road.
Cedar Falls Police said a driver heading south on Big Woods Rd. did not stop at a stop sign and hit a car heading west on Lone Tree Road.
An off-duty Cedar Falls Public Safety officer helped free someone trapped in one of the cars before it caught fire. The off-duty officer and an off-duty MercyOne paramedic started providing first aid before Cedar Falls Police and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue got to the scene.
Paramedics took two people to the hospital in ambulances. Another person went in a private vehicle.
Cedar Falls Public Safety, MercyOne Paramedics, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Janesville Police, Cedar Falls Utilities and Rasmussen Towing responded to the crash.