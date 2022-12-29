Three hospitalized in rural Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Three people were injured and taken to the hospital following a crash in rural Fayette County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 92-year-old Eldon Knipper of Arlington was traveling south on highway 150 when his car crossed the center line. He collided with an SUV driven by Debra Husted of Oelwein.
Both drivers were injured and taken to the hospital. A passenger of Husted's, Trenton Husted, was also injured and hospitalized. The extent of their injuries has not been made available.
The crash report states Knipper was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.