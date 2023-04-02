Thousands of University of Iowa fans fill up Carver-Hawkeye for watch party

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Although there was no physical game on the Carver-Hawkeye court-- thousands of fans filled the stadium to watch the Iowa women take on LSU Saturday afternoon.
Down to the final buzzer, fans were loud and proud, cheering, gasping, and booing with each quarter. With foam fingers in hand and jerseys bearing their favorite players' last names-- the Iowa fans gathered in support for their team.
When Monika Czinano was fouled out of the game-- the fans even standing in her honor, marking the end of her incredible career in the Black and Gold.
Beckham and Matt Schefers are Robins, Iowa natives. Matt says, they weren't surprised to see such a big turn out.
“It just shows the fan base of Iowa, they’re able to come out here and they’re not playing actually here— but just how full the stadium is— it just shows tons of support for the Iowa ladies and I love that part of Iowa— go hawks.”
Although no win at the end of the day, there's no doubt the fans are still incredibly proud of Iowa women.
"We've been to hundreds and hundreds of Iowa women's basketball games, and it is just phenomenal how we continue to just get better and better every year," Matt said.