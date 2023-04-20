The push to expand access to marijuana: Working to grow a budding industry in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- April 20th or 4/20 is what many consider the biggest drug holiday of the year.
Recreational marijuana is not legal in Iowa. Since 2018, licensed dispensaries have been able t give out medical marijuana to Iowans with certain conditions.
Since then, interest has been growing. In 2022, total sales topped $10 million in 2022. Revenue exceeded $1 million in a month for the first time in August 2022, then stayed there through November.
The number of Iowans with active marijuana cards increased by hundreds each month, from 7800 in December 2021 to nearly 15,000 in December 2022.
"I think, mostly, what we here have experienced the program through the lens of someone they know, who's been in it, and then realize, this might be something that I could benefit from if I'm also suffering from one of the conditions," Bud & Mary's Group President Lucas Nelson said.
Nelson also attributes the growth to a move state lawmakers made in 2020 to remove a 3% THC cap.
"You can trace the growth from a couple of months after it went effective in July 2020 because it allowed for vaporization products, some of the inhaled products we know people need. They're really important for people dealing with very acute symptoms, or those who, you know, can't swallow or have other issues digesting," Nelson said. "We could probably be growing even more if we were a more accessible program. I attribute that to more and more knowledge and then some of the fixes that went into place in 2020 really starting to show why those were important to get done."
This past summer, Bud & Mary's broke ground on a $10 million expansion to their Des Moines cannabis cultivation facility. The new facility offered a 3x increase in cannabis growing capabilities with new growing rooms.
"We're seeing demand because people realize how effective it can be and that they can use it safely and effectively for treating their different conditions," Nelson said. "Our hope is that the legislature and the governor will meet us there and say, yes, we understand the investment that has been made in this program and its future and why it's valuable, and help see that this isn't going away. This is something that's important for more than 16,000 Iowans right now, and I think more in the future."
Nelson said there is still more work to make it easier for all Iowans who need the medical marijuana program to access it.
"We know we could be doing even more for people. There are not just 16,000 people in Iowa suffering from pain, cancer, HIV, or MS, or seizure conditions. There's certainly more," Nelson said. "It can almost add to the frustration in some ways that we're not quite able to be able to do everything we want to get these more affordable products into people's hands and be able to get meet them where they're at, as opposed to them having to come so far, just to have a chance to get relief."
Nelson wants lawmakers to allow more dispensaries in the state. He said the current number of five in big cities across a state filled with rural populations is not enough.
"We've got people across the state and every large city and every small town that are dealing with some of these painful conditions or dealing with cancer or the some of the other conditions that are approved," Nelson said. "They shouldn't be prevented from accessing this program simply because of the community they choose to live in."
Another thing they want to be changed in the rules is allowing the vaporization of flowers.
"It s accessible as can be made very affordably and is very beneficial for patients, and so making that a product that's available and making it available in dispensaries that are more widespread than just the five that we have now is something we're going to keep pushing forward," Nelson said. "We've got to get it done. I think we've been able to prove that we could do this safely and effectively for many people, and this is just going to make it even that much better."
In February, Iowa Democrats proposed new state legislation to legalize marijuana.
The plan allowed Iowans 21 and older to purchase weed from a licensed store for recreational use, including a 10% excise tax and 1% surcharge. This would funnel money toward schools, mental health, and local public safety departments.
The proposal would decrease penalties for non-violent weed crimes. It also proposed expansions of Iowa's current medical marijuana program to spread relief for more Iowans.