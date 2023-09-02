Ten Eastern Iowa veterans receive quilts of valor

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Quilts of Valor Foundation is spread out across the country with many groups found in Iowa, but none are in the Cedar Valley. To help honor and show support to veterans in the area, the Quilts of Valor chapter in Newton came together to present 10 veterans in Waterloo with their own quilt of valor on Saturday.
Linda Osborn, the chapters president says they make the quilts to show the veterans that they're appreciative of their service and want to give them something filled with comfort and healing.
They talk about how much these quilts mean to so many veterans because many bottle up a lot of their emotions inside and don't want to talk much about their time in combat. But once they get recognized and feel the love around them, they begin to open up more about their experiences and what they went through.
Veterans recognized and honored with a quilt of valor included:
- Thomas R. Conn
- Thomas R. Conn Jr.
- Leslie Forsblom
- Christine Larsen
- Kent Larsen
- Chuck Mysak
- Trina Mysak
- Steven M. Olsen
- Richard Smith
- Theodore Stair
The time it takes to make a quilt varies for each veteran and each chapter. Linda and Newton's vice president Kathy Baldwin say each quilt for them can take between one day to one week. Since they started, they say they've made around 100 quilts already for veterans.
Through July 31, 2023, the foundation has created 18,651 quilts so far this year and have made 354,712 quilts since the foundation was created in 2003.
To learn more about the foundation, nominate someone to receive a quilt, or learn how to volunteer and make quilts yourself, visit their website here.