Teenager seriously hurt after losing control of truck in Buchanan County

AURORA, Iowa (KWWL) - a 19-year-old is seriously injured after he lost control of his 2008 Dodge Ram Truck Saturday in Buchanan County.
Sheriff deputies responded to the accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue north of Aurora. That's where they found Duncan Schott of Cedar Rapids on the opposite end of a creek bed.
They learned he had been traveling northbound on Slater Avenue when he lost control and entered a ditch. His car preceded to continue moving forward before hitting a creek bed, ramping up onto the other side of the bed before coming to a rest.
Schott wasn't wearing his seatbelt at the time and was taken to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for treatment of his injuries.
The accident is still under investigation and charges are pending.
The Iowa State Patrol, AMR Ambulance, RMC Ambulance, and the Winthrop Fire Department all assisted at the scene.