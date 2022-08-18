Teen airlifted after tractor accident in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A 17-year-old is in the hospital after being pinned in a tractor accident.
It happened on Clay Hill Road northeast of Decorah around 4:30 p.m Wednesday. The teen was driving a tractor pulling a wagon that went into the ditch and rolled down a steep embankment, pinning he/she in the wreckage.
The teen was airlifted from the scene with what are being called non-life threatening injuries according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.
Clay Hill Road is closed from Spruce Ridge Road to Sand Rock Road until the roadway is repaired and the equipment can be removed.