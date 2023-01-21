Teamsters Union members prepare to strike against Aramark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – Teamsters in five states are poised to strike against Aramark Uniform Services as soon as January 27.
According to the Teamsters union, 180 union members in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and South Dakota are prepared to strike over wages.
“The behavior and reactions of the company’s negotiating committee toward our membership is unfortunate and arrogant,” Dave Miller, Teamsters Local 238 Business Agent and Aramark Bargaining Unit Chair, said. “It won’t be tolerated any longer. The level of disrespect is going to result in a strike, because the workers have had enough and are united. We are one.”
Aramark is one of the largest uniform service providers in the Midwest.
The strike would affect union members in Teamsters Locals 90, 120, 238 and 554.