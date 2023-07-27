Tama-Toledo RAGBRAI coordinators prepare for thousands of groovy riders

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Around 60,000 RAGBRAI riders are expected to pass through Eastern Iowa over the next couple of days.
Riders started entering Eastern Iowa Thursday morning, some completing an 88 mile trek from Des Moines to Tama County early to beat the heat.
Coordinators expect riders to get an earlier start due to triple digit temperatures.
Organizers set up several cooling locations across Tama and Toledo- including South Tama High School, South Tama Elementary School, Tama Civic Center, and the Toledo Public Library to keep riders safe.
The elementary school and the adjoining high school, will be the Tama-Toledo main campground this year.
Tama-Toledo RAGBRAI Chair Katherine Ollendieck said, there will be 10 RV zones and 17 campgrounds to host this years riders.
"We are going to make you a resident for the night, and embed you into our community," Ollendieck said.
Organizers opted to reel in the years, giving Tama and Toledo a groovy, 1970s feel to celebrate RAGBRAI's first year back in 1973.
Ollendieck said the cities thought this would be a great tribute, given it's the bicycle tours 50th anniversary.
"We wanted riders to show up and feel like it 1973," Ollendieck said. "Everything to the murals, signs, and trash cans, our local people have touched."
There will be live entertainment for both the riders and the community to enjoy.
Public entertainment will take place at Toledo Heights Park from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This years musical line up includes the following:
- Under Current
- Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Band
- Not Quite Brothers
- Foghat
A flag ceremony will take place at the park as well, to honor the men and women who are serving, or have served our country. The Military Appreciation Day ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m.
Street entertainment will also be available on 3rd Street from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ollendieck hopes there is something for everyone can enjoy.
"We hope they feel a rural Iowa pride," Ollendieck said. "They're going to see that the community is embracing this, and that we are thrilled they're here."
There will be several roads blocked for RAGBRAI, for a full list you can click here.