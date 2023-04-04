Tama County couple suing C6-Zero for damages after December explosion

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – A Tama County husband and wife are suing C6-Zero and Heartland Crush over injuries and damages from the December 2022 plant explosion in Marengo.
Kelly Regenold was working at the C6-Zero facility the day of the explosion. His job at the plant required him to work near large containers containing the chemicals used to recycle asphalt shingles.
Regenold was involved in the December 8, 2022 explosion. According to the lawsuit, he was blown off a ladder and sent across the floor during the explosion. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he was treated for severe burns across up to 39% of his body. He was hospitalized for about a month.
His wife, Tammy Courbat, provided home health care and support once he returned home from the hospital. She is listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims Regenold continues to suffer from “pain, mental anguish, loss of function of mind and body, scarring and disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life, health care costs, lost earning and earning capacity and other past and future damages.”
The plaintiffs claim that C6-Zero didn’t take enough precautions to avoid the December 8 explosion. Regenold claims he wasn’t training properly on the risks involved at the facility. He also claims there were other issues in the building to prevent the buildup of flammable vapors in the plant.
Heartland Crush, which is the owner of the land, is listed on the lawsuit. The plaintiffs claim that Heartland was aware of the dangers presented by C6-Zero’s operations and didn’t protect the safety of Regenold and other people inside the facility.
Regenold and Courbat, in the lawsuit, are seeing “fair and reasonable” compensation for all of the injuries and damages as a result of the explosion. They are also asked for punitive damages against C6-Zero.
The attorney for C6-Zero and Heartland Crush filed a motion to extend the time to file a response to the claims. That motion was granted Tuesday morning. The two companies now have until April 28 to file a responsive plea with the court.
Read more on the explosion and the events that followed here.