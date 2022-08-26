Survey available for Linn County residents needing derecho repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Rapids is helping out residents still working to pick up the pieces left behind from the 2020 derecho.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has set aside disaster recovery funds to give out to the state of Iowa. $2.5 million of those funds will be for homeowners in Linn County who still need derecho-related repairs that either weren't finished or covered by insurance.
The funds aren't available yet, so the City of Cedar Rapids is creating a survey for them to fill out to identify their needs. All the information given will help assist in connecting homeowners to the appropriate resources for when the funds are ready.
Anyone still seeking assistance in their repairs can fill out the survey HERE.