Summer camps make changes amid poor air quality

STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa (KWWL)- Summer camps are in full swing across Iowa. The air quality alerts over wildfire smoke drifting into the state from Canada are forcing some summer camps to change plans. Currently, an air quality advisory is in effect for Eastern Iowa through Thursday night.
"We're just monitoring and making sure that we're keeping the health and safety of our campers first and foremost," Camp Ewalu Executive Director Frank Johnson said. "We've certainly done our best to monitor how it might affect some of our more vulnerable campers and ensure that we're attending to them."
According to the Iowa DNR, the air quality level is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" like people with heart or lung disease and older adults."
At Camp Ewalu in Strawberry Point, they try to keep the campers outside as much as possible.
"We're an outdoor camp," Johnson said. "We're trying to balance the fact that we're that we are outdoors with the fact that we are that we also want to tend to our kids who are most vulnerable."
There was visible haze throughout the camp, particularly in open areas.
Campers and counselors said camp did not feel much different, even with all the smoke.
"I'm used to seeing it being super clear, and yesterday was super cloudy, and then it was all smoky and just kind of very more like darkish scene, but besides that, it's not too different," 16-year-old Lydia Alrich, who is in leadership training this week said.
This week is grandparents week, so Camp Ewalu has a mix of young and old campers. Groups with more vulnerable campers spent more time inside doing things like bible study and playing games.
Ewalu leaders decided to pull the backpack and paddle program off the Turkey River and kept them back at camp.
"They did their normal backpacking yesterday, and the air quality was all right. Yesterday it certainly was noticeable, but we got through without any issues," Johnson said. "We looked at it today and said paddling on the Turkey River for a full day seemed like a poor choice."
Most campers ate lunch outside on Wednesday on picnic tables near the center of camp.
"We felt this is a fairly low-impact kind of activity. They're out under the trees," Johnson said. "We're trying to give them that outdoor experience and then also giving them a break to come back inside."
On Wednesday afternoon, Camp Ewalu leaders decided to move all campers indoors to buildings with air conditioning for the night because of the air quality. Almost all evening activities, including dinner and campfire, took place inside.
"We deal with the weather all the time. We're always balancing a thunderstorm. You bring the kids in, and then you bring them out when the weather's better," Johnson said. "Haze just presents a different challenge because we want to make sure that our kids that come to camp, especially if they have any breathing difficulties, are healthy, and that's a big part of it, too."
Over at Camp Courageous near Monticello, they pulled the plug on outdoor activities like the zip line and minigolf course.
"As soon as we got the word, we got all the campers inside," CEO Charlie Becker said.
Many of the campers have disabilities, including some with lung or heart conditions.
"If you already have a situation with breathing, this is only going to make it more complex," Becker said. "It is paramount that we always err on the side of being extra cautious and extra safe in a situation like this."
Campers are doing rainy day type activities in the 35 buildings at Camp Courageous, including an indoor swimming pool, bowling alley, game areas and gymnasium.
"We're fortunate just to have a lot of facilities inside that we can spread the campers out over a huge area," Becker said.
Both camps are hopeful conditions will improve on Thursday, and they will be able to resume their full slate of outdoor fun like swimming, canoeing and playing sports.